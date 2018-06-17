Watch: Rangers' Jose Trevino Dedicates Walk-Off Hit to Late Father

A heartwarming story on Father's Day out of Arlington.

By Nihal Kolur
June 17, 2018

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino produced one of the moments of the season on Sunday, hitting a bloop single into short left field to score the winning runs in the Rangers' 13-12 victory over the Rockies on Sunday. 

The pinch-hitter brought his newborn son to the game on Father's Day and scored Rougned Odor and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to win the game.

In his postgame comments, Trevino was visibly emotional, dedicating his hit to his late father.

Check out his hit and comments below.

The rookie was called up to the big leagues on June 15 and got his first career hit on Saturday. His son, Josiah Trevino, was born within the past week.

When asked what he was thinking about during the at-bat, Trevino said, "My dad. I wish he was here. I knew he was going to help me." 

Take a bow, Jose.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)