Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino produced one of the moments of the season on Sunday, hitting a bloop single into short left field to score the winning runs in the Rangers' 13-12 victory over the Rockies on Sunday.

The pinch-hitter brought his newborn son to the game on Father's Day and scored Rougned Odor and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to win the game.

In his postgame comments, Trevino was visibly emotional, dedicating his hit to his late father.

Check out his hit and comments below.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? @JoseTrevino5 walks it off and the @Rangers win!! pic.twitter.com/4KxNV0Nnv4 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 17, 2018

The rookie was called up to the big leagues on June 15 and got his first career hit on Saturday. His son, Josiah Trevino, was born within the past week.

When asked what he was thinking about during the at-bat, Trevino said, "My dad. I wish he was here. I knew he was going to help me."

Take a bow, Jose.