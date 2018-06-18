Alex Bregman's walk-off Monday to top the Rays was only Houston's second home win during their current winning streak.
The Tampa Bay Rays gave themselves a shot going into the bottom of the ninth Monday against the Astros. But with the bases loaded and one out in a 4-3 game, third baseman Alex Bregman lifted Houston to a 12th straight win, which tied a franchise record for longest winning streak.
The ninth inning started with a Marwin Gonzalez walk, which brought the winning run to the plate. Catcher Max Stassi hit a single to keep the train rolling and put the go-ahead run on first. After a Tony Kemp sacrifice, both runners were in scoring position with the top of the lineup coming up. George Spring got on thanks to a catcher's interference, and from there, the stage was set for Bregman to be the here.
Prior to his last at-bat of the night, he was 0-4 with a strikeout. However, he was able to make contact on a slider in a 1-1 count and drive the ball to the warning track in left center field to finish things up with his 22nd double of the season.
The Astros are leading the AL West at 49-25, two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. Houston will host the Rays Tuesday with a chance to set a new franchise record for longest winning streak in a game that is scheduled to see Justin Verlander (9-2, 1.61 ERA) take the mound for the home team and face off against Blake Snell (8-4, 2.58 ERA).