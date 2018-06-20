Cubs' Brandon Morrow Placed on DL After Suffering Back Spasms While Undressing

Brandon Morrow was placed on the 10-day disabled list for an unusual injury. 

By Heather Boehm
June 20, 2018

Cubs closer Brandon Morrow can't blame anything but his pants for his most recent injury.

After the team's series with the Cardinals, Morrow returned home and undressed around 3 a.m., he told reporters.  When he lifted his left leg out of his pants, he suffered a back spasm.

The pitcher, who has 16 saves and a 1.59 ERA this season, was then sidelined with back tightness during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. On Wednesday morning, Morrow earned a spot on the 10-day disabled list.

Following the team's 4-3 loss, Morrow told The Athletic's Patrick Mooney, "It's frustrating any time you can't get out there, especially when you can't go because of something stupid like taking your pants off."

Morrow is hopeful that his muscles will relax "since it's not like a trauma-induced spasm" and is "very localized."

He joins former Cub Sammy Sosa in their non-baseball related injuries. Sosa owed his 2004 trip to the DL to sneezing.

The Cubs enter Wednesday with a 41–29 record. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)