Cubs closer Brandon Morrow can't blame anything but his pants for his most recent injury.

After the team's series with the Cardinals, Morrow returned home and undressed around 3 a.m., he told reporters. When he lifted his left leg out of his pants, he suffered a back spasm.

The pitcher, who has 16 saves and a 1.59 ERA this season, was then sidelined with back tightness during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. On Wednesday morning, Morrow earned a spot on the 10-day disabled list.

Following the team's 4-3 loss, Morrow told The Athletic's Patrick Mooney, "It's frustrating any time you can't get out there, especially when you can't go because of something stupid like taking your pants off."

Morrow is hopeful that his muscles will relax "since it's not like a trauma-induced spasm" and is "very localized."

He joins former Cub Sammy Sosa in their non-baseball related injuries. Sosa owed his 2004 trip to the DL to sneezing.

The Cubs enter Wednesday with a 41–29 record.