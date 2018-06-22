Report: Clayton Kershaw To Return From Disabled List on Saturday vs. Mets

Kershaw was placed on the disabled list on June 1 with a lower back strain.

By Jenna West
June 22, 2018

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will reportedly return from the disabled list on Saturday, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

Kershaw will not make his scheduled rehab start in Omaha but face the Mets instead.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the disabled list on June 1 with a lower back strain.

When Kershaw was first placed on the DL, manager Dave Roberts said he expected the pitcher to be out at least one month. An MRI taken at the time showed no "structural damage" to the discs in Kershaw's back.

Kershaw previously spent a month on the DL this season with biceps tendinitis and returned against the Phillies on May 31, only to leave the game with back tightness.

