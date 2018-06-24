Yankees' Gary Sanchez Likely to DL After Pulling Up on Grounder

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is likely headed to the disabled list after pulling up while running out a double-play grounder Sunday at Tampa Bay.

By Associated Press
June 24, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is likely headed to the disabled list after pulling up while running out a double-play grounder Sunday at Tampa Bay.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez hurt his right groin/hip abductor and “it’s probably going to be a DL situation.”

Sanchez was injured in the 10th inning. He slowly walked back to the dugout and was replaced defensively by Austin Romine.

“What can I say?” Sanchez said through a translator. “That’s the way baseball is sometimes. Now I’m just hoping it’s not a long time.”

Sanchez will undergo an MRI exam Monday.

The 25-year-old Sanchez went 0 for 4 in the 7-6, 12-inning loss. He’s hitting only .190 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, a season after he made the AL All-Star team while batting .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 50-25.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)