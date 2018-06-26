A dead body was found at the Braves' SunTrust Park on Tuesday, the Cobb County Police Department confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

Officer Sarah O'Hara released this statement on behalf of the Cobb County Police Department:

Cobb County Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person located at Suntrust Park. The deceased person, a third party contractor, was located by another worker of the same company this afternoon. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. The Cobb County Police Department is working with the Atlanta Braves to investigate this incident.

Police confirmed the body was found inside a beer cooler.

The Braves are hosting the Reds for a three-game series.