Watch: Arkansas Loses College World Series Clincher With Foul Ball Gaffe

Arkansas missed this key catch while leading 3-2 over Oregon State in the top of the ninth inning.

By Jenna West
June 27, 2018

Arkansas lost the College World Series clincher in Game 2 on Wednesday night, after missing a key foul ball catch in the top of the ninth inning.

The Razorbacks were up 3-2 over Oregon State with only one out left, when Cadyn Grenier fouled off a ball along the first base line. Three Razorbacks raced over to make the catch, but the ball dropped at their feet.

With Arkansas looking worried after the gaffe, the Beavers started to rally. Grenier hit a RBI single to tie the game before Trevor Larnach launched a two-run homer to give the Beavers a 5-3 lead. 

The best-of-three series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be played Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Omaha.

