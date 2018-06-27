Arkansas lost the College World Series clincher in Game 2 on Wednesday night, after missing a key foul ball catch in the top of the ninth inning.

The Razorbacks were up 3-2 over Oregon State with only one out left, when Cadyn Grenier fouled off a ball along the first base line. Three Razorbacks raced over to make the catch, but the ball dropped at their feet.

With Arkansas looking worried after the gaffe, the Beavers started to rally. Grenier hit a RBI single to tie the game before Trevor Larnach launched a two-run homer to give the Beavers a 5-3 lead.

Arkansas has to catch this to end the game and win the College World Series. They are now losing. pic.twitter.com/zFmiEYMbqB — Chuck Naso (@ChuckNaso) June 28, 2018

The best-of-three series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be played Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Omaha.