Worker Found Dead in SunTrust Park Cooler Identified as Minnesota Inventor

The body found insided a beer cooler at the Braves' SunTrust Park was identified by Cobb County Police as Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. 

By Associated Press
June 27, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) — A body found inside a beer cooler at the major league home of the Atlanta Braves belongs to a Minnesota inventor who was doing contract work at the stadium, police in Atlanta’s suburbs said Wednesday.

Cobb County police on Wednesday identified him as Todd Keeling, 48, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Keeling had worked an overnight shift for a beverage vendor, authorities said. A co-worker found his body inside the beer cooler at SunTrust Park before Tuesday night’s Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds game.

An autopsy was planned Wednesday to help determine how he died, Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara said.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, agency spokesman Michael D’Aquino told The Associated Press.

The Braves declined to comment.

Keeling was an inventor, and had been at SunTrust Park to install his patented beer-pouring technology when he died, a relative told an Atlanta newspaper.

In October 2016, the United States issued the patent for the invention, which features “a new nozzle for a beer valve tap and a new foamless beer tap dispensing system,” government records show.

“This is his dream since he was a kid,” his aunt, Fran Kuchta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Keeling had already worked to get beer technology installed at The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins’ stadiums, and was excited about the technology being added to SunTrust Park, Kuchta said.

Just this week, Braves officials showed off the new technology to local news reporters, saying it will allow beers to be poured about three times faster than in the past.

SunTrust Park is northwest of Atlanta, near Smyrna, Georgia.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)