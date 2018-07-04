Watch: Michael Kay Pays Tribute to John Sterling With Stanton HR Call

John Sterling is a living legend.

On the Yankees radio man's 80th birthday, YES Network broadcaster Michael Kay produced a call to remember on a Giancarlo Stanton three-run home run.

With the Yankees up 1-0 in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves, Stanton hit an opposite field bomb to put the Bombers up 4-0.

On the call, Kay paid tribute to Sterling, saying ""Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo!" The call was a play on the Italian phrase, "Non può essere fermato," which means "you can not stop it." Sterling famously went with the home run call for Stanton's first bomb as a Yankee.

Watch the homer below.

Giancarlo Stanton HOME RUN... But what's even more impressive is @RealMichaelKay's impersonation of John Sterling. #YANKSonYES live stream: https://t.co/JJEX7jECYd pic.twitter.com/mp3mD4KpDz — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 4, 2018

Kay's call drew a big laugh from partner Paul O'Neill, and with good reason.

Sterling has been the radio voice of the Yankees for the past 30 years and has not missed a single game since 1990.

Well done, Michael.