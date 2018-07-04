Watch: Michael Kay Pays Tribute to John Sterling With Stanton HR Call

On Sterling's 80th birthday, Kay produced a home run call to remember.

By Nihal Kolur
July 04, 2018

John Sterling is a living legend.

On the Yankees radio man's 80th birthday, YES Network broadcaster Michael Kay produced a call to remember on a Giancarlo Stanton three-run home run.

With the Yankees up 1-0 in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves, Stanton hit an opposite field bomb to put the Bombers up 4-0.

On the call, Kay paid tribute to Sterling, saying ""Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo!" The call was a play on the Italian phrase, "Non può essere fermato," which means "you can not stop it." Sterling famously went with the home run call for Stanton's first bomb as a Yankee.

Watch the homer below.

Kay's call drew a big laugh from partner Paul O'Neill, and with good reason. 

Sterling has been the radio voice of the Yankees for the past 30 years and has not missed a single game since 1990.

Well done, Michael.

