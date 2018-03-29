What does John Sterling's Giancarlo Stanton Home Run Call Mean?

Giancarlo Stanton blasted a home run in his first career at-bat as a member of the New York Yankees, which led to the unveiling of John Sterling's signature home run call for the batter.

Sterling is known for coming up with phrases like "Gary is Scary!" for Gary Sanchez or "He's judge and jury. And this is judgement day" for Aaron Judge. Past calls include "It's an A-Bomb! From A-Rod!" and "Robbie Cano, don't ya know?"

After Stanton's 426-foot, two-run shot in the first inning against the Blue Jays' J.A. Happ, Sterling said, "Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo! It is a Stantonian home run."

​You can listen to the home run call below:

🚨 Hear John Sterlings very first Stanton homerun call 🚨 #PinstripePride pic.twitter.com/Jry9qMz7K3 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 29, 2018

So what does it mean? The phrase is Italian for "You can not stop it." It's close enough to the actual phrase, which is "Non può essere fermato."

Earlier in the week, Sterling told the New York Times that he had been workshopping with the call for several months and hopes Yankee fans understand and enjoy it. It ended up leaving a lot of fans confused on Twitter.