Watch: Carlos Gomez Goes Nuclear on Dugout Water Cooler

Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez is having a hard time making contact this season—he has a .198 batting average—but not with the dugout water cooler.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena struck Gomez out in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and Gomez reacted by taking his frustrations out on the hydration vessels. He attacked the first cooler so aggressively that he knocked his batting helmet off.

When someone brings veggie burgers to the 4th of July BBQ. pic.twitter.com/mDlpU5bblv — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 4, 2018

Yes, I said “first cooler” because he then went after another one on the dugout ledge.

Carlos Gómez is one of many José Ureña HBP victims, but one of few who didn't get awarded first base. He felt some type of way about that... pic.twitter.com/6osRg451oh — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) July 4, 2018

Geez, even Paul O’Neill never went that ballistic.