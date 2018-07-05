A 104-year-old World War II veteran threw out the first pitch before the Memphis Redbirds' Fourth of July game on Wednesday.

Using a side windup, Army veteran Frank Anderson threw a strike to Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp.

104-year-old World War II veteran Frank Anderson fired a strike to manager @stubbyclapp before tonight’s game!#4thOfJulyCelebration @autozone pic.twitter.com/a2ibf3cPdg — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 4, 2018

Anderson became the oldest person to throw out a first pitch in Autozone Park history.

104 year old, WWII veteran, Frank Anderson, just threw out the first pitch at the ⁦@memphisredbirds⁩ game. Oldest first pitch in Autozone Park history. Awesome pic.twitter.com/1wjzUTeuxz — Jeff Woods (@JWoodsWREG) July 4, 2018

The team shared some photos of the veteran from his time in service.

Honored to have 104-year-old World War II veteran Frank Anderson throw a first pitch tonight!



We hear he's been practicing!



Frank was one of the first Master Sergeants under General Walton Walker in General Patton's 3rd Army of the 20th Corps.#4thOfJulyCelebration @autozone pic.twitter.com/ZChXQF88yo — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 4, 2018

He was one of the first Master Sergeants under General Walton Walker in General Patton's 3rd Army of the 20th Corps.

The Redbirds are the Triple A affiliate of the Cardinals.