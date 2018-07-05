WATCH: 104-year-old World War II Veteran Throws Out First Pitch at Memphis Redbirds Game

Screenshot via @memphisredbirds

A 104-year-old World War II veteran threw out the first pitch before the Memphis Redbirds' Fourth of July game.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 05, 2018

A 104-year-old World War II veteran threw out the first pitch before the Memphis Redbirds' Fourth of July game on Wednesday.

Using a side windup, Army veteran Frank Anderson threw a strike to Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp. 

Anderson became the oldest person to throw out a first pitch in Autozone Park history.

The team shared some photos of the veteran from his time in service.

He was one of the first Master Sergeants under General Walton Walker in General Patton's 3rd Army of the 20th Corps.

The Redbirds are the Triple A affiliate of the Cardinals. 

