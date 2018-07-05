Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announcer Roger Hoover had "one of the worst days [he's] had in quite some time," all because of a rogue foul ball Wednesday.

The play-by-play broadcaster was just doing his job and calling the Shrimp's game against the Mobile BayBears when the foul ball in question landed in the press box, smashing into his computer.

Hoover remained relatively calm, doing his job in the moment and calling the foul ball's landing into his laptop.

But the aftermath wasn't pretty, and Hoover now needs a new computer.

This is a battle the baseball always wins. I need a computer! pic.twitter.com/0mks9VQCrH — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) July 5, 2018

That Hoover managed to get through the moment without swearing is pretty impressive so perhaps his professionalism deserves an award — may we suggest a new computer?