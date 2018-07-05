Tim Tebow's market value keeps soaring, kind of.

After Tebow was named to the Double-A Eastern League All-Star Game last Friday, prices for the event skyrocketed. The cheapest tickets started at $20 on Vivid Seats June 28, the day before the All-Star Game ballot was announced.

By 6 a.m. on June 30, some ticket prices had reached $115. Prices continued to soar, reaching $149 by July 5.

Tebow currently plays for the Double-A Binghampton Rumble Ponies within the Mets organization. Despite a slow start to the season, Tebow heated up in June, hitting .318 with seven extra base hits during a 22-game stretch.

The Eastern League All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, N.J.