Tim Tebow Selected for Double-A Eastern League All-Star Game

Tebow is currently hitting .261 with 5 homeruns in 67 games this season with the Double-A Rumble Ponies.

By Jenna West
June 29, 2018

Tim Tebow has received his first All-Star nod of his baseball career.

Tebow was named to the Binghampton Rumble Ponies' roster for the Double-A Eastern League All-Star Game on Friday.

Despite a slow start to the season, Tebow, 30, is currently hitting .261 with 30 RBIs and 5 homeruns in 67 games with the Mets affiliate team.

He is one of five Rumble Ponies players selected to go to the All-Star Game.

Other players named for the game include Toronto top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, as well as Colorado's top prospect Brendan Rodgers.

The game will be held on July 11 at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, N.J.

