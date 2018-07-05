Trea Turner knows how to come up clutch.

He fueled the Nationals' nine-run comeback against the Marlins with eight RBIs, including a go-ahead grand slam that pushed Washington ahead, 10-9. Miami sent the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth but the Nats hung on to end a five-game losing streak.

After trailing the Marlins 9-0 in the fourth inning, the Nationals rallied for six unanswered runs before Turner came up with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Turner yanked a grand slam just over the leftfield wall as Nationals Park erupted.

Trailing 9-0 in the 4th, Trea Turner and the Nationals have come ALL THE WAY BACK pic.twitter.com/FHGAnmtPcE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2018

After Turner returned to the dugout, he popped back out for a curtain call, lifting his helmet into the air to acknowledge the crowd.

In all, the Nationals scored 14 unanswered runs after trailing 9-0.

The last team that won a game after trailing by nine or more runs was the Mariners, who beat the Padres 16-13 in 2016, according to ESPN Stats and Info.