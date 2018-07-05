Watch: Trea Turner Caps Nine-Run Comeback With Go-Ahead Grand Slam

The Nationals previously trailed the Marlins 9-0 in the fourth inning. In the sixth, Turner's grand slam put the Nats up 10-9.

By Jenna West
July 05, 2018

Trea Turner knows how to come up clutch.

He fueled the Nationals' nine-run comeback against the Marlins with eight RBIs, including a go-ahead grand slam that pushed Washington ahead, 10-9. Miami sent the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth but the Nats hung on to end a five-game losing streak.

After trailing the Marlins 9-0 in the fourth inning, the Nationals rallied for six unanswered runs before Turner came up with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Turner yanked a grand slam just over the leftfield wall as Nationals Park erupted. 

After Turner returned to the dugout, he popped back out for a curtain call, lifting his helmet into the air to acknowledge the crowd. 

In all, the Nationals scored 14 unanswered runs after trailing 9-0.

The last team that won a game after trailing by nine or more runs was the Mariners, who beat the Padres 16-13 in 2016, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)