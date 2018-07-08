Which MLB Team Has the Most All-Stars?

Which teams led the pack on the All-Star team?

By Nihal Kolur
July 08, 2018

The MLB All-Star rosters are officially set and, as expected, a few teams stood out on Sunday.

The game, which will be played on July 17 in Washington, D.C., features five All-Stars from the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, matching the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox for the most in the league.

Reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve led the Astros' list of All-Stars, while Mookie Betts and Jose Ramirez paced the Red Sox and Indians, respectively. Find the full rosters for both the American League and National League here.

Houston will send Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Justin Verlander to the nation's capital. Jose Ramirez, Michael Brantley, Francisco Lindor, Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer will represent the Cleveland Indians at the game.

Boston can send six players to D.C. if Andrew Benintendi can win the Final Vote competition. If he beats out Giancarlo Stanton and company, he will be joined by Betts, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland and Craig Kimbrel.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees each have four All-stars, including slugger Aaron Judge, rookie Gleyber Torres and outfielder Nick Markakis.

