Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper Headline All-Star Rosters

Both All-Star teams are set.
With the MLB season more than halfway finished, the league has announced the rosters that will compete in this year's All-Star game in Washington, D.C.
The National League is headlined by Bryce Harper and Javier Baez, two of the most exciting players in baseball.
Harper is hitting .219 on the season with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and 73 walks. Baez, on the other hand, has hit .294 with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and 16 stolen bases through 84 games this season.
The American League, meanwhile is led by Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, the league's top two MVP candidates.
Trout is hitting .312 on the season with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Betts, on the other hand, has hit .343 with 22 home runs, 44 RBIs and 16 stolen bases through 70 games this season.
The 89th MLB All-Star game will be played on July 17 in the nation's capital at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the full rosters for both teams.
National League
Starters
Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Baseman: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Second Baseman: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, San Francsico Giants
Outfielders: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals; Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers; Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves
Reserves
C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
C: J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
1B: Joey Votto, Cincinatti Reds
2B: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
2B: Scooter Gennett, Cincinatti Reds
3B: Eugenio Suarez, Cincinatti Reds
SS: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
OF: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers
OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Pitchers
Starters: Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks; Jacob deGrom, New York Mets; Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves; Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs; Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals; Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies; Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals;
Relievers: Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals; Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers; Brad Hand, San Diego Padres; Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers; Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates.
American League
Starters
Catcher: Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays
First Baseman: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Second Baseman: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Third Baseman: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
Shortstop: Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles
Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
Reserves
C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
1B: Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox
2B: Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
OF: Michael Brantley Cleveland Indians
OF: Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers
OF: Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners
OF: George Springer, Houston Astros
OF: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
Pitchers
Starters: Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians; Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins; Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros; J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays; Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians; Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox; Luis Severino, New York Yankees; Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Relievers: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees, Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners; Joe Jimenez, Detroit Tigers; Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox; Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics