Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper Headline All-Star Rosters

With the MLB season more than halfway finished, the league has announced the rosters that will compete in this year's All-Star game in Washington, D.C.

The National League is headlined by Bryce Harper and Javier Baez, two of the most exciting players in baseball.

Harper is hitting .219 on the season with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and 73 walks. Baez, on the other hand, has hit .294 with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and 16 stolen bases through 84 games this season.

The American League, meanwhile is led by Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, the league's top two MVP candidates.

Trout is hitting .312 on the season with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Betts, on the other hand, has hit .343 with 22 home runs, 44 RBIs and 16 stolen bases through 70 games this season.

The 89th MLB All-Star game will be played on July 17 in the nation's capital at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the full rosters for both teams.

National League

Starters

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second Baseman: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, San Francsico Giants

Outfielders: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals; Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers; Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves

Reserves

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

C: J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B: Joey Votto, Cincinatti Reds

2B: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

2B: Scooter Gennett, Cincinatti Reds

3B: Eugenio Suarez, Cincinatti Reds

SS: Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers

OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Pitchers

Starters: Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks; Jacob deGrom, New York Mets; Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves; Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs; Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals; Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies; Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals;

Relievers: Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals; Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers; Brad Hand, San Diego Padres; Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers; Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates.

American League

Starters

Catcher: Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays

First Baseman: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Second Baseman: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Third Baseman: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

Shortstop: Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Reserves

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B: Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox

2B: Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

3B: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

OF: Michael Brantley Cleveland Indians

OF: Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers

OF: Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners

OF: George Springer, Houston Astros

OF: Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

Pitchers

Starters: Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians; Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins; Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros; J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays; Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians; Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox; Luis Severino, New York Yankees; Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Relievers: Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees, Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners; Joe Jimenez, Detroit Tigers; Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox; Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics