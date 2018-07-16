Bryce Harper Knocks Off Kyle Schwarber to Win Home Run Derby in Washington D.C.

Bryce Harper gave his home fans a show Monday night.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 16, 2018

The MLB All-Star Break opened up with Bryce Harper beating Kyle Schwarber in the Home Run Derby Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Cubs outfielder went first in the final round and had 18 home runs. Harper, the hometown favorite who was taking part in the contest for just the second time in his career, went second and put up 18 in his four-minute round, but was given an extra 30 seconds because he had at least two home runs travel 440 feet. Harper then hit the winning home run on the second pitch during his extra time.

Harper, who had his dad pitching for him, defeated Max Muncy of the Dodgers in the semifinals to earn a spot in the finals. After Muncy hit 12 home runs in four minutes, Harper went on to smack 13 jacks in less than three minutes to advance.

Schwarber reached the final round after a thrilling showing in the semifinals against Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies. Hoskins hit 20 homers to start the round, and then Schwarber cranked out 21 bombs, including one on the final pitch as time expired for his round.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)