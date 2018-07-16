The MLB All-Star Break opened up with Bryce Harper beating Kyle Schwarber in the Home Run Derby Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Cubs outfielder went first in the final round and had 18 home runs. Harper, the hometown favorite who was taking part in the contest for just the second time in his career, went second and put up 18 in his four-minute round, but was given an extra 30 seconds because he had at least two home runs travel 440 feet. Harper then hit the winning home run on the second pitch during his extra time.

Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby in the most dramatic way possible. pic.twitter.com/qpnvbcx0xe — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2018

Harper, who had his dad pitching for him, defeated Max Muncy of the Dodgers in the semifinals to earn a spot in the finals. After Muncy hit 12 home runs in four minutes, Harper went on to smack 13 jacks in less than three minutes to advance.

Schwarber reached the final round after a thrilling showing in the semifinals against Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies. Hoskins hit 20 homers to start the round, and then Schwarber cranked out 21 bombs, including one on the final pitch as time expired for his round.

The MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.