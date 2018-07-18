The All-Star break is here, and the trade market is heating up.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline is two weeks away and teams in the market to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

It was a big week for rumors, and there was no one more talked about than Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. Baltimore has baseball's second–worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• Machado is expected to be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The trade interest in Orioles reliever Zach Britton is picking up steam. The Astros, Cubs, Yankees, Phillies and Red Sox have all made inquiries on Britton. (Brittany Ghiroli, MLB.com)

• The Red Sox are willing to pay highest luxury tax to acquire a potential starting pitcher. (Evan Drellich, NBC Sports Boston)

• The Indians are showing interest in Padres closer Brad Hand. The Yankees and Cubs also are showing interest. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com).