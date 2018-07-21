Watch: Matt Carpenter Hits His Eighth Home Run in Sixth Consecutive Game

Screenshot/Twitter

Carpenter becomes the first Cardinal to homer in six straight games in a single season.

By Jenna West
July 21, 2018

Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter extended his home run hitting streak to six consecutive games with another homer on Saturday night.

Carpenter becomes the first player in Cardinals history to collect home runs (eight) in six straight games in a single season. The last player to hit that many home runs in the same span was the Giants' Barry Bonds in 2004, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The first baseman hit his first homer of the day in the Cardinals' 7-2 loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cubs. During the seventh inning of Game 2, Carpenter came off the bench to hit a solo shot off of Cubs reliever Randy Rosario.

On Friday, Carpenter went five-for-five with three home runs and 7 RBI. He has 25 home runs this season, with 10 of those coming in July.

