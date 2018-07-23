The end to Monday's game between the Rays and Yankees could have went a lot better for Gary Sanchez.

The Yankees' catcher was at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth with his team trailing 7-6.

Aaron Hicks had just grounded into a fielder's choice and New York's hopes to tie the game came down to Sanchez. On a 1-1 count, Sanchez hit a grounder to the left side of second base, but second baseman Daniel Robertson fielded the ball and immediately flipped it to shortstop Willy Adames to get the force-out at second.

Hicks beat Adames to the bag, but Adames reacted quick enough to throw out Sanchez at first.

Gary Sanchez seemed to not hustle on this game-ending play pic.twitter.com/GQIzFV7l1y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 24, 2018

Sanchez also had this passed ball in the first inning that allowed the game's first run.

Gary Sanchez: I should've run harder. pic.twitter.com/ayXGgxVd86 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 24, 2018

The Yankees sit at second in the AL East at 63-35, six games behind the Red Sox.