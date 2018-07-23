Watch: Gary Sanchez Doesn't Hustle on Ground Ball for Final Out vs. Rays

The Yankees would have tied Monday's game against the Rays if Gary Sanchez reached base in his final at-bat.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 23, 2018

The end to Monday's game between the Rays and Yankees could have went a lot better for Gary Sanchez.

The Yankees' catcher was at the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth with his team trailing 7-6.

Aaron Hicks had just grounded into a fielder's choice and New York's hopes to tie the game came down to Sanchez. On a 1-1 count, Sanchez hit a grounder to the left side of second base, but second baseman Daniel Robertson fielded the ball and immediately flipped it to shortstop Willy Adames to get the force-out at second.

Hicks beat Adames to the bag, but Adames reacted quick enough to throw out Sanchez at first.

Sanchez also had this passed ball in the first inning that allowed the game's first run.

The Yankees sit at second in the AL East at 63-35, six games behind the Red Sox.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)