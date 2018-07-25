The Angels' Albert Pujols passed Ken Griffey, Jr. on the MLB's all-time home run list on Wednesday night by hitting his 631st homer.

The 38-year-old went deep in the bottom of the second inning against the White Sox for his 17th home run of the season.

The Machine passes The Kid. pic.twitter.com/s9dTzMD3LJ — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2018

With the dinger, Pujols broke a tie with Griffey for sixth place and now only sits behind Barry Bonds's 762, Hank Aaron's 755, Babe Ruth's total of 714, Alex Rodriguez's 696 and Willie Mays's 660.

This year, Pujols has 53 RBIs and is batting .252. He's played in the MLB since 2001, debuting with the Cardinals. He's been with the Angels since 2012. Last season, he hit 23 home runs.

The Angels are 50–52 this season, sitting in fourth places in the AL West.