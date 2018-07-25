Watch: Albert Pujols Passes Ken Griffey Jr. on All-Time Home Run List

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Angels' Albert Pujols passed Ken Griffey Jr. on the MLB's all-time home run list on Wednesday night by hitting his 631st homer.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 25, 2018

The Angels' Albert Pujols passed Ken Griffey, Jr. on the MLB's all-time home run list on Wednesday night by hitting his 631st homer.

The 38-year-old went deep in the bottom of the second inning against the White Sox for his 17th home run of the season.

With the dinger, Pujols broke a tie with Griffey for sixth place and now only sits behind Barry Bonds's 762, Hank Aaron's 755, Babe Ruth's total of 714, Alex Rodriguez's 696 and Willie Mays's 660.

This year, Pujols has 53 RBIs and is batting .252. He's played in the MLB since 2001, debuting with the Cardinals. He's been with the Angels since 2012. Last season, he hit 23 home runs. 

The Angels are 50–52 this season, sitting in fourth places in the AL West. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)