MLB Trade Rumors: Padres Inquiring About Noah Syndergaard, Chris Archer

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before next Tuesday's trade deadline?

By Scooby Axson
July 25, 2018

The MLB trade deadline is less than a one week away as the second half of the season is underway.

The race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is on, and teams in the contention looking to pick up a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The Baltimore Orioles have been the most active so far in trading, shipping All–Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and sending closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees for three pitching prospects.

Teams are placing a premium on starting pitching, knowing that a dominant rotation can lead to postseason success.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The San Francisco Giants are not looking to trade starter Madison Bumgarner but "would not dismiss" trading bullpen pitchers. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Padres have checked in on Noah Syndergaard as a possibility in their search for a starter. (Dennis Lin, The Athletic)

• Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer has also been a target of the Padres. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic/MLB Network)

• Four teams – the Rockies, Red Sox, Phillies and Braves have engaged the Cincinnati Reds in trade talks regarding relievers, Raisel Iglesias, David Hernandez, Amir Garrett and Jared Hughes. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Blue Jays are pushing to trade pitcher J.A Happ, as well as relievers John Axford and Tyler Clippard. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

