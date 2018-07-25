New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery on both heels, the team announced Wednesday.

Cespedes is expected to miss eight to 10 months after surgery. He was placed on the disabled list on Tuesday with calcification in both heels after an MRI and examination by a foot specialist.

The 32-year–old Cespedes had just returned from the disabled list last Friday after being sidelined for more than two months due to a strained right hip flexor.

He hit a home run in that game, a win against the New York Yankees but after the game admitted that he had issues with his heels for the better part of the last decade.

Since signing a four-year, $110 million deal after the 2016 season, he has played a total of 119 games. He is owed nearly $59 million over the next two seasons.

Cesepedes batted .262 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 38 games this season for the Mets, who started the season 11–1 and now find themselves at the bottom of the NL East with a 41–57 record.