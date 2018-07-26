WATCH: Anthony Rizzo's Monster Walk-Off Shot Caps Cubs' Unbelieveable Rally vs. Diamondbacks

Watch Anthony Rizzo vault the Cubs over Arizona with an absolute blast to right field.

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2018

First baseman Anthony Rizzo sent the Cubs' faithful home happy on Thursday afternoon, launching a walk-off homer to vault Chicago over the Diamondbacks 7-6 at Wrigley Field.

Earlier in the day, the Cubs placed Kris Bryant on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Infielder David Bote was called up to replace him.

Bote played a big role in the ninth inning heroics by tying the game with a two-run shot off closer Brad Boxberger.

Rizzo was the next batter and hit a monster shot for his first home run since June 24th.

Watch Bote and Rizzo home run for the Cubs below:

 

Chicago flew the "W" flag for the 60th time this season with Thursday's victory. The Cubs currently sit in first place in the NL Central, leading the Brewers by three games.

