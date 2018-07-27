The Baseball Hall of Fame will induct its newest class on Sunday, adding six players to the hallowed halls in Cooperstown.

The list of honorees features two pitchers and four position players, including two MVP's and one World Series MVP award.

So who can you expect to see take the poduim in Cooperstown? Here are the six honorees:

Chipper Jones, third baseman:

A member of the Atlanta Braves for all 19 seasons of his career, Jones enters the Hall as one of the most prolific switch hitters of all-time. The first overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft, Jones tallied 468 career homers and won the MVP award in 1999. No player was more emblematic of the Braves' string of consistent success in the 1990's and early 2000. Jones hit .295 or better in 12 of 13 seasons from 1996-2008.

Vladimir Guerrero, right fielder:

Splitting his career between Montreal and Los Angeles, Vlad hit wherever he was, driving in 1496 career runs. A free swinger of the highest variety, Guerrero smacked 30-plus homers in eight seasons. He ended his career as a .318 hitter, which is now a high bar for his son and current top MLB prospect Vladamir Guerrero Jr.

Jim Thome, first baseman, designated hitter:

Thome mashed 612 career home runs, which is good for eighth all-time. Thome was a thunderous presence in the middle of the Indians' lineup in the late 1990's and early 2000's, including the AL champions in 1997. In his 22-year carrer, Thome played with six different organizations.

Trevor Hoffman, closer: Hoffman notched the league lead in saves twice in his 18-year career – 15 of those with the Padres. Hoffman was a model of consistency with San Diego and trails only Mariano Rivera on the all-time saves list.

Jack Morris, starting pitcher: Morris remains one of the top postseason pitchers in baseball history as a three-time champion and 1991 World Series MVP. The peak of his career came against Atlanta in '91, when Morris started three games with a 1.17 ERA. His Game 7 duel against John Smoltz remains one of the greatest elimination performances ever. Morris threw 10 shutout innings in a 1-0 victory.

Alan Trammel, shortstop: Trammel is the oldest of the 2018 enshrinees. He enters the Hall at 60-years-old. The Tigers' legend spent all 20 seasons of his career in Detroit and racked up six All-Star appearances in the process. Trammell also secured Detroit's last World Series win, taking home the title in 1984.