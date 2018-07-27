Watch: Yankees Fans Hold 'Candlelight' Vigil After Aaron Judge Gets Injured

Several thousand in the sellout crowd switched on their cell phone lights in the seventh inning and shining them toward the field. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 27, 2018

Yankees fans didn't take the loss of Aaron Judge well Thursday night after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning of the Yankees 7–2 win over the Royals. 

Judge sustained a chip fracture in his right wrist, and he will miss at least three weeks. As the Yankees face a pennant race, the team got unlucky with the injury. 

So leave it to New York fans to get creative — before they even knew the final diagnosis — and hold a "candlelight vigil" for Judge.

Check it out in the video below from Barstool Sports' Eric Hubbs:

“It was a candlelight vigil for Aaron Judge,” fan Al Orrico said as he shopped postgame in the souvenir store. “I saw some people doing it, then a person behind me showed me an app and said it was a candlelight vigil for him.”

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

