Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge has sustained a chip fracture in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Thursday, the team announced.

The Yankees also said no surgery has been recommended for Judge, who cannot swing a bat in a game situation for at least three weeks.

Judge was hit by a fastball from Royals starter Jakob Junis in the first inning. The slugger winced after being struck in the wrist and slowly walked to first base. Yankees trainer Steve Donahue came out to the field to check on Judge, who later scored on Giancarlo Stanton's sacrifice fly.

In the third inning, Judge reached on an infield single but was replaced by pinch hitter Miguel Andujar in the fourth.

Judge was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for an MRI and CT scan after seeing team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmed at Yankee Stadium, according to ESPN's Coley Harvey.

The rightfielder entered Thursday's game hitting .283 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI.