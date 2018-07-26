Aaron Judge Sustains Chip Fracture in Wrist, Out at Least Three Weeks

Judge is not expected to have surgery on his wrist.

By Jenna West
July 26, 2018

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge has sustained a chip fracture in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Thursday, the team announced.

The Yankees also said no surgery has been recommended for Judge, who cannot swing a bat in a game situation for at least three weeks.

Judge was hit by a fastball from Royals starter Jakob Junis in the first inning. The slugger winced after being struck in the wrist and slowly walked to first base. Yankees trainer Steve Donahue came out to the field to check on Judge, who later scored on Giancarlo Stanton's sacrifice fly.

In the third inning, Judge reached on an infield single but was replaced by pinch hitter Miguel Andujar in the fourth.

Judge was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for an MRI and CT scan after seeing team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmed at Yankee Stadium, according to ESPN's Coley Harvey.

The rightfielder entered Thursday's game hitting .283 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)