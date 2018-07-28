Yankees Fans Attacked Jakob Junis on Social Media for Hitting Aaron Judge With Pitch

Junis's social media accounts were flooded with "angry" messages.

By Jenna West
July 28, 2018

Royals starter Jakob Junis received some unexpected messages on his social media accounts after unintentionally hitting Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch on Thursday night, according to The Athletic.

Judge was hit in the right wrist by Junis's 93 mph four-seam fastball in the first inning. The outfielder came to the plate again in the third inning, reaching on an infield single. Judge was later removed in the fourth inning and taken to the hospital for an MRI.

Diagnosed with a chip fracture in his ulnar styloid bone, Judge will miss at least three weeks of playing time.

When Junis returned to the team's hotel after Thursday's game, he realized Judge was injured and his Twitter and Instagram accounts were blowing up with "angry" messages.

"I wasn’t expecting it,” Junis told The Athletic. “But once it started happening, I was like, ‘Man, this is kind of crazy how many people are messaging me.’ But it is what it is, and hopefully it will blow over."

Junis said he didn't apologize after the game for hitting Judge because he thought the outfielder was fine when he returned for a second at-bat. The starter thought Judge was removed later from the game as a precaution.

"I think a lot of people took it the wrong way," Junis said. "They think that I hit him on purpose, which was absolutely not the case. So, I think they were very upset, thinking that I did it intentionally. But it’s part of it, I guess. It’s not my place to comment back or do anything."

In only his second season in the major leagues, Junis has a 5.06 ERA after the Royals 7-2 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI this season. The Yankees (66-37) are sitting five and a half games behind the Red Sox (73-33) in the AL East. With Judge out for the next few weeks, the Yankees will need to fill the void left by him as they chase a playoff spot.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)