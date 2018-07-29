Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb lost a no-hitter with two outs in 9th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The gem was broken up when Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor hit a 94 mph fastball for a clean single to left on a 2–2 count.

Newcomb (10–5) had a season–high 134 pitches and struck out eight while walking only one batter in Atlanta's 4–1 victory.

Newcomb was attempting to throw the fourth no-hitter this season and the first since Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton accomplish the feat on May 3 against Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers themselves had a combined no–hitter on May 4 when Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi García and Adam Liberatore combined to shut down the San Diego Padres.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea threw the first no-hitter this season against the Boston Red Sox on April 21.

The Braves' last no-hitter came on April 8, 1994 by Kent Mercker when he no-hit the Dodgers.