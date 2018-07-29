The Houston Astros placed second baseman Jose Altuve on the 10-day disabled list with right knee soreness, the team announced Sunday.

The move retroactive to July 26.

In a corresponding roster move, the Houston recalled infielder Tyler White from Triple A Fresno.

Altuve, the reigning American League MVP, has not played in the last two games against Texas Rangers, and it is the first time in Altuve's eight-year career that he has landed on the disabled list.

"Basic things, like walking and to go down the stairs, it feels good," Altuve said. "I haven't done anything more than that. Like I said, the doctor came, checked on me, and he said it was better to get it done.

"If they think it's better to go on the DL for the team and for me, in order to come back healthy and strong, we've got to go there and do it," Altuve added.

Altuve is hitting .329 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 104 games this season for Houston, who have a five–game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.