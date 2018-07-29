When Was the Last No-Hitter in the MLB?

There have been 299 no-hitters in MLB history.

By Nihal Kolur
July 29, 2018

A no-hitter is a rare occurance. Although there have been 299 cases in MLB history, the number of pitchers who have accomplished the feat remains small.

The last no-hitter was thrown by Seattle Mariners left hander James Paxton, who blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on May 8. 

Just four days earlier, the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a combined no-hitter against the San Diego Padres. Tony Cingrani, Adam Liberatore, Yimi Garcia and Walker Buehler took the mound in the 4-0 win.

Sean Manaea of the Oakland Athletics threw the only other no-hitter this season, tossing nine no-hit innings against the Boston Red Sox.

With the rise of the strikeout and home run, no-hitters are more common than ever. Although there was only one last year, the past four seasons have seen 17 such performances.

If history is any indication, we will likely see at least one more no-hitter this season.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)