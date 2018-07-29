When Was the Last No-Hitter in the MLB?

A no-hitter is a rare occurance. Although there have been 299 cases in MLB history, the number of pitchers who have accomplished the feat remains small.

The last no-hitter was thrown by Seattle Mariners left hander James Paxton, who blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on May 8.

Just four days earlier, the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a combined no-hitter against the San Diego Padres. Tony Cingrani, Adam Liberatore, Yimi Garcia and Walker Buehler took the mound in the 4-0 win.

Sean Manaea of the Oakland Athletics threw the only other no-hitter this season, tossing nine no-hit innings against the Boston Red Sox.

With the rise of the strikeout and home run, no-hitters are more common than ever. Although there was only one last year, the past four seasons have seen 17 such performances.

If history is any indication, we will likely see at least one more no-hitter this season.