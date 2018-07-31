One of the biggest names in baseball could be changing teams before Tuesday is over as 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper is available for trade.

The Nationals have made the playoffs four of the last six seasons and finished second in the NL East the two seasons they missed out. This year, however, Washington (52-53) is third in the NL East, 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Phillies.

Harper is in the last year of his contract and expected to be one of the biggest free agents on the market this winter. With Washington's 2018 playoff hopes fading and all the question marks surrounding Harper's free agency, a trade would make sense for the Nationals.

Harper is still owed $7 million for the remainder of the season, which could affect if teams near the $197 million salary cap, like the Dodgers and Yankees, look to make a move for the six-time All-Star.

Stay up to date with the latest rumors, news and reports regarding Harper as Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline draws closer.

• The Nationals are making it known that Bryce Harper is available. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• There is no word on if the Nationals are simply listening to offers for Bryce Harper or actively making calls about trades. (Chelsea Janes, The Washington Post)

• A rival executive would be "shocked" if the Nationals move Bryce Harper. The executive thinks they are trying to see if a team "wants to go crazy." (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Indians have been in talks with the Nationals about a Bryce Harper trade, but the discussions have little momentum. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• League rivals are under the impression that the Nationals do not actually have any plans or intentions of trading Bryce Harper within the next day. Washington is hoping to sign him to a long-term contract and it remains in playoff contention. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)