Watch: Minor Leaguer Learns on the Mound He’s Going to the Majors

Dakota Hudson was mad he was being pulled early, until he realized what was happening. 

By Dan Gartland
July 31, 2018

Cardinals prospect Dakota Hudson was mad at Memphis Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp came out to pull him before he even allowed a run. But then he realized what was going on. 

Clapp did take the ball from Hudson, but he gave him another one. That ball had a message written on it—“This is your call.” Hudson realized he was going to the major leagues and gave Clapp a big hug. 

“He was trying to sell it the whole time, and it had me pretty fooled, to be honest,” Hudson told reporters in St. Louis.

You can see in the video that Hudson reads the message on the ball again as he walks off the field, almost as though he’s checking to make sure he read it correctly. 

Hudson zoomed through the minor leagues after being taken in the first round of the 2016 draft. He had a 2.50 ERA in 19 starts for Triple A Memphis this season and kept the momentum going when he got to the big leagues. He has thrown two scoreless innings as a reliever with three strikeouts in two appearances since getting the call. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)