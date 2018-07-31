The best team in baseball will be without its top pitcher for the immediate future as the Red Sox announced Tuesday that Chris Sale is going to the disabled list.

Sale will be retroactively placed on the 10-day DL going back to July 28, the day after his last start.

Boston's ace has been spectacular all season in helping the squad put together the best record in MLB at 75-33 entering Tuesday. Sale's 2.04 ERA is the best mark in the AL, and he also has 207 strikeouts in 141 innings that helped build his 11-4 record on the season.

In his most recent outing, a 4-3 Boston win against the Twins, Sale tossed six shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks while earning 10 strikeouts. Sale has thrown at least 10 strikeouts in seven of his last nine starts, and the two where he failed to reach that number, he finished with nine.

Right-hander Brandon Workman is being called up from Triple-A to replace Sale on the main roster. Over the next two weeks, the Red Sox have series against the Yankees, Blue Jays, Orioles and Phillies, who they are also facing Tuesday. Boston holds a six-game advantage over New York for the AL East lead.