If you were wondering about the state of the Mets organization, Tuesday's game is probably the best indication.

New York was losing to the Nationals 19–0 ... in the fifth inning. It was even raining in Washington.

This is fine.

The game came after team didn't deal off starting pitching stars at the MLB trade deadline Tuesday to be able to contend next year.

Again, this is fine.

The most lopsided shutout in the modern record book is when the Pirates beat the Cubs 22–0 in 1975, and if any game felt like it could beat that, it was this one. Considering the score and inning and just general Metsness, New York seemed prime to etch its name in the books, albeit not in the way the team wanted this year.

But the Mets finally got on the board in the sixth inning with a solo home run from Jeff McNeil.

Here are some of the best reactions to the game:

i mentioned the Mets’ score in the car and my daughter asked “why don’t they just end the game?” — keithlaw (@keithlaw) August 1, 2018

UPDATE: The Nationals lead the Mets 19-0 after five innings 😳 pic.twitter.com/22bqN0YgYB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 1, 2018

Wow the Mets have outMetsed themselves pic.twitter.com/xefV4GQ57i — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) August 1, 2018

*Sees Mets as a top trend on Twitter and wonders what they could have possibly done this time*

*Clicks on trend*

.... pic.twitter.com/XJOyOr0r19 — Molly Geary (@mollyjgeary) August 1, 2018

It’s amazing that a 19-0 game in the fifth inning isn’t immediately and obviously the low point of this Mets season. — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) August 1, 2018

The Mets might not win this one pic.twitter.com/ZOeGebJCTv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 1, 2018

The Mets booth is now reading random sections of the media guide. Seriously.



I can't even blame them. It's 19-1 and it's raining. pic.twitter.com/3FRJ8xC0Ct — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) August 1, 2018

On the same day they say they are building around pitching to make a run at the 2019 playoffs, the Mets trail 16-0. It happens. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 1, 2018

19-0 Nats over the #Mets in the 5th.



Keith Hernandez: "Oh My Gosh."



Yep. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) August 1, 2018

The Mets trail 16-0 in the fourth inning. They are moving forward on the strength of their pitching, they said earlier today. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 1, 2018

Follow the game here to see how much worse it can get.