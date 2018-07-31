Mets Do a Mets Thing, Twitter is Predictably More Entertaining Than the Game

The Mets were losing 19–0 in the fifth inning, and well, Twitter went in on the team for just being so Mets. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 31, 2018

If you were wondering about the state of the Mets organization, Tuesday's game is probably the best indication. 

New York was losing to the Nationals 19–0 ... in the fifth inning. It was even raining in Washington. 

This is fine.

The game came after team didn't deal off starting pitching stars at the MLB trade deadline Tuesday to be able to contend next year. 

Again, this is fine.

The most lopsided shutout in the modern record book is when the Pirates beat the Cubs 22–0 in 1975, and if any game felt like it could beat that, it was this one. Considering the score and inning and just general Metsness, New York seemed prime to etch its name in the books, albeit not in the way the team wanted this year. 

But the Mets finally got on the board in the sixth inning with a solo home run from Jeff McNeil.

Here are some of the best reactions to the game:

Follow the game here to see how much worse it can get. 

