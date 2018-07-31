Today is the day.

The MLB no-waiver trade deadline is rapidly approaching and there have already been a ton of deals.

From Cole Hamels to Asdrubal Cabrera to Mike Moustakas, plenty of big names have been traded over the last few days and there's always a chance another top player could be on the move soon.

The Rays are still talking with teams interested in starting pitcher Chris Archer and Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones could be on his way out of Baltimore.

Take a look at all the potential moves that could go down before 4 p.m. ET today.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Boston Red Sox acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels get two Triple-A relievers, right-hander Ty Buttrey and left-hander Williams Jerez. (Team announcement)

• Six teams remain in pursuit of Archer: The Padres, Braves, Yankees, Brewers and two other unknown clubs have talked with Tampa Bay. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• Keone Kela has been traded to the Pirates. Lefty Taylor Hearn will go to Texas in the deal. (Team announcement)

• The Yankees, Indians and Phillies have shown interest Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen. While the Yanks and Phillies could go after Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• Potential trade chips for the Nationals include Daniel Murphy, Gio Gonzalez, Matt Adams, Mark Reynolds and Jeremy Hellickson, all who will be free agents at season's end. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Indians, Yankees and Mariners are among teams in on Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• Adrian Beltre could stay with the Texas Rangers past the trade deadline. (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)

• Contending clubs have recently checked in on Padres starter Tyson Ross as well as relievers Kirby Yates and Craig Stammen. (AJ Cassavell, MLB.com)

• The Nationals are making it known that Bryce Harper is available. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Braves traded for Reds outfielder Adam Duvall, giving up a trio of minor leaguers. (Team announcement)