The Astros invited a swirl of controversy on Monday by trading for Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna while he continues to serve a 75-game suspension for violating the MLB's domestic violence policy. Osuna is slated to join Houston in the coming days. Numerous Astros players and team personnel have been asked about the team's move to acquire a player accused of domestic violence.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve is among the latest to address Osuna's acquisition on Wednesday and opted to take a wait-and-see approach with the team's new reliever.

"It's under investigation I think, we don't know what acutally happened, so it's hard for me to get behind a mic and a camera and fire up a guy when I don't have an idea what really happened." Altuve told reporters. "I think it's ok if I don't know what to say."

Watch Altuve's full exchange with reporters below.

Jose Altuve addresses Robert Osuna trade for the first time pic.twitter.com/t8jkHpELWw — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 1, 2018

Altuve was one of the current Astros who was consulted by general manager Jeff Luhnow before the team decided to acquire the pitcher.

Osuna is expected to assume closer duties for Houston upon his arrival with the team. He has nine saves on the season and 104 in his career.