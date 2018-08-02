Yankees Bump Sonny Gray From Rotation Following Disastrous Start Against Orioles

Another poor performance at Yankee Stadium earned Sonny Gray a demotion. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2018

One day after allowing seven runs in less than three innings to the last-place Orioles, Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray is out of the rotation.

New York general manager Brian Cashman told WFAN on Wednesday that Gray will be bumped from the Yankees starting rotation, transferring him to the bullpen for the foreseeable future.

The Yankees have been eager to improve their starting pitching over the last week, acquiring J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays and Lance Lynn from the Twins. With the added depth, the Yankees have opted to place Gray in a different role.

"I've struggled, and they've given me ample opportunities to turn it around," Gray said upon hearing of his demotion, according to ESPN's Coley Harvey. "I'm going down there and I hope I can turn things around there."

A six-year veteran, Gray sports a 5.56 ERA in 21 starts. Things have been particularly rough at home, where Gray carries a 7.71 ERA, allowing an opposing batting average of .313.

