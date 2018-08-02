Giants’ Pablo Sandoval Out for the Season With Hamstring Tear

San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right hamstring while sliding, which will require surgery. 

By Associated Press
August 02, 2018

PHOENIX — San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right hamstring while sliding.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that the 2012 World Series MVP has a significant tear requiring surgery. Sandoval was injured while sliding into home plate Sunday against Milwaukee.

The 31-year-old Sandoval was hitting .248 with nine homers and 40 RBIs. He also played first and third base during his second stint with San Francisco.

Sandoval played his first seven seasons with the Giants, then became a free agent and signed a $95 million, five-year contract with Boston after the 2014 season.

He was released by the Red Sox in 2017 and signed with the Giants three days later. San Francisco is paying the $545,000 minimum this year, which is offset against the $18 million Sandoval is owed by Boston.

