Rick Porcello Retires 21 Straight Batters to Close Out One-Hitter vs. Yankees

The Red Sox pitcher forced eight different Yankees to go 0-for-3 at the plate in Friday's 4-1 contest

By Khadrice Rollins
August 03, 2018

The Yankees will want to forget Friday's 4-1 loss to the Red Sox as quickly as possible.

New York managed just one hit against its division rivals, as Boston starter Rick Porcello put together arguably his best performance of the season.

Porcello's night opened up with him hitting Brett Gardner to lead off the game. However, he was able to get Giancarlo Stanton to hit into a double play to end any potential threat.

Porcello was perfect in the second inning and picked up his first strikeout of the contest when he got Greg Bird swinging to close the inning.

The first batter of the third inning was the only time Porcello had any serious issues as he surrendered a home run to Miguel Andujar.

From there, Porcello retired 21 consecutive batters to sloe out his one-hit, complete game. Porcello finished the night with nine strikeouts, no walks and only 86 pitches. Every Yankee besides Andujar went 0-for-3 from the plate for the night.

Porcello became the first Boston pitcher since Roger Clemens in 1991 to throw a complete game against the Yankees in Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox extended their lead over New York in the AL East to 7.5 games. Boston now sits at 77-34 on the season and will host the 68-40 Yankees two more times this weekend.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)