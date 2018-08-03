The Yankees will want to forget Friday's 4-1 loss to the Red Sox as quickly as possible.

New York managed just one hit against its division rivals, as Boston starter Rick Porcello put together arguably his best performance of the season.

Porcello's night opened up with him hitting Brett Gardner to lead off the game. However, he was able to get Giancarlo Stanton to hit into a double play to end any potential threat.

Porcello was perfect in the second inning and picked up his first strikeout of the contest when he got Greg Bird swinging to close the inning.

The first batter of the third inning was the only time Porcello had any serious issues as he surrendered a home run to Miguel Andujar.

From there, Porcello retired 21 consecutive batters to sloe out his one-hit, complete game. Porcello finished the night with nine strikeouts, no walks and only 86 pitches. Every Yankee besides Andujar went 0-for-3 from the plate for the night.

Porcello became the first Boston pitcher since Roger Clemens in 1991 to throw a complete game against the Yankees in Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox extended their lead over New York in the AL East to 7.5 games. Boston now sits at 77-34 on the season and will host the 68-40 Yankees two more times this weekend.