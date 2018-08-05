Jake Marisnick went up and almost over the wall to save what would've been a home run for Chris Taylor.
L.A. led Houston 3-2 when Marisnick went up and almost over the centerfield wall to save a blast by Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor.
Watch Marisnick's catch below:
The Dodgers kept their one-run lead throughout the remainder of Sunday's game. Houston won the series 2-1 despite the loss.
The Astros lead the AL West with a 71-42 record.