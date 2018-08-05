Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick made an incredible catch on Sunday to rob the Dodgers of a home run during the sixth inning.

L.A. led Houston 3-2 when Marisnick went up and almost over the centerfield wall to save a blast by Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor.

Watch Marisnick's catch below:

The Dodgers kept their one-run lead throughout the remainder of Sunday's game. Houston won the series 2-1 despite the loss.

The Astros lead the AL West with a 71-42 record.