The Dodgers announced Monday that Corey Seager will undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday in New York.

The All-Star shortstop has been off the field since April when the team announced he would miss the remainder of the season following a Tommy John surgery to repair a right UCL sprain.

Seager has been named an All-Star in each of his two full seasons with Los Angeles. He made his MLB debut in 2015, but only played in 27 games that year, allowing him to retain his rookie eligibility. In 2016, Seager was named Rookie of the Year and finished third in MVP voting with a slash line of .308/.365/.512 to go with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs. Seager was named an All-Star again in 2017, and he also earned his second Silver Slugger that season.

In 26 games in 2018, Seager was batting .267 with 13 RBIs.

The Dodgers entered Monday tied with the Diamondbacks atop the NL West at 62-51, just two games ahead of the Rockies for third and five games up on the Giants for fourth.