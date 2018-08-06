Dodgers Corey Seager to Undergo Arthroscopic Surgery on Left Hip Tuesday

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has been out since the start of the season after having Tommy John surgery.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 06, 2018

The Dodgers announced Monday that Corey Seager will undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday in New York.

The All-Star shortstop has been off the field since April when the team announced he would miss the remainder of the season following a Tommy John surgery to repair a right UCL sprain.

Seager has been named an All-Star in each of his two full seasons with Los Angeles. He made his MLB debut in 2015, but only played in 27 games that year, allowing him to retain his rookie eligibility. In 2016, Seager was named Rookie of the Year and finished third in MVP voting with a slash line of .308/.365/.512 to go with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs. Seager was named an All-Star again in 2017, and he also earned his second Silver Slugger that season.

In 26 games in 2018, Seager was batting .267 with 13 RBIs.

The Dodgers entered Monday tied with the Diamondbacks atop the NL West at 62-51, just two games ahead of the Rockies for third and five games up on the Giants for fourth.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)