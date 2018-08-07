Derek Jeter Will Miss 1998 World Series Reunion at Yankee Stadium Later This Month

The last captain of the Yankees will miss the 20-year reunion for the 1998 World Series champions.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 07, 2018

The 1998 Yankees are reuniting in the Bronx Aug. 18, but they will be without their captain.

The Yankees announced the list of team members who will be returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 24th championship in franchise history, but Derek Jeter, one of the most popular players in franchise history, was not on the list.

Jeter has become the owner of the Miami Marlins, so it is certainly possible that he has an obligation for his new team that he needs to address. It still has to be a bit sour for Yankees fans though, as Jeter will be the only member of the Core Four not in attendance as Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte are all schedule to come.

However, Jeter is not the only key Yankee who will miss the celebration. Joe Girardi, who was a catcher for the Yankees from 1996 through 1999 and a manager for the team from 2008 through 2017, is also not listed as one of the expected attendees. Girardi has been working at MLB Network this season doing in-studio work.

Former New York third baseman and 1998 World Series MVP Scott Brosius is the third base coach for the Mariners and is not expected to come to the reunion as well. Additionally, former designated hitter for the 1998 squad Chili Davis, who is now the hitting coach for the Cubs, is not scheduled to appear.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)