The 1998 Yankees are reuniting in the Bronx Aug. 18, but they will be without their captain.

The Yankees announced the list of team members who will be returning to Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 24th championship in franchise history, but Derek Jeter, one of the most popular players in franchise history, was not on the list.

Jeter has become the owner of the Miami Marlins, so it is certainly possible that he has an obligation for his new team that he needs to address. It still has to be a bit sour for Yankees fans though, as Jeter will be the only member of the Core Four not in attendance as Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte are all schedule to come.

Relive the magic... 20 years later! Many of your faves are returning to Yankee Stadium, and you can join them Aug 17-19.



Tix & more ➡️ https://t.co/EOsHeF9RAM pic.twitter.com/GIki8GkWV4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 7, 2018

However, Jeter is not the only key Yankee who will miss the celebration. Joe Girardi, who was a catcher for the Yankees from 1996 through 1999 and a manager for the team from 2008 through 2017, is also not listed as one of the expected attendees. Girardi has been working at MLB Network this season doing in-studio work.

Former New York third baseman and 1998 World Series MVP Scott Brosius is the third base coach for the Mariners and is not expected to come to the reunion as well. Additionally, former designated hitter for the 1998 squad Chili Davis, who is now the hitting coach for the Cubs, is not scheduled to appear.