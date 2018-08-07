Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Scheduled to Return From DL on Sunday Vs. Orioles

Boston Globe/Getty Images

Chris Sale (mild left shoulder inflammation) will make his first start since July 27 against the Orioles on Sunday.

By Associated Press
August 07, 2018

TORONTO—Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list and start against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Manager Alex Cora made the announcement Tuesday.

Sale (11-4) has not pitched since July 27 against Minnesota because of mild left shoulder inflammation. He will have missed two starts when he returns to the Red Sox rotation and pitches in Baltimore.

Sale leads the American League with a 2.04 ERA and 207 strikeouts. He is 5-0 in his last six starts and has allowed just one earned run over that span, a stretch of 39 innings.

Cora had hoped Sale would be able to return during a three-game series at Toronto that begins Tuesday. That start instead went to Rick Porcello, who will face Toronto on Wednesday.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)