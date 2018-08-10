Rangers rookie Ronald Guzman looked like a Bronx Bomber in Texas' 12-7 victory over the Yankees on Friday night, hitting three home runs in five at-bats. Guzman became the first rookie to accomplish the feat in 2018.

Guzman's lefty swing contoured well to Yankee Stadium's short porch in left field, but he proved to be more than a one-trick pony. The Dominican Republic native went the other way for his final homer of the night, slicing a ball over the left field fence.

Check out Guzman's trio of dingers below.

Goodness gracious!



Three homers for @_ronaldguzman tonight in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/OV7F7vSrYi — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2018

Guzman's night earned him a special place in Rangers' lore. He has now hit six dingers against New York in 2018, the most of any player in one season in Texas history.