Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ made a triumphant return to the mound Thursday night. At the end of July, New York had announced the southpaw contracted a mild case of hand, foot and mouth disease that forced him to the disabled list.

In his first appearance back, Happ notched a quality start by surrendering just three runs on four hits and a walk and tallied nine strikeouts across six innings to earn a win against the Rangers.

It marked Happ's second Yankees start since arriving via trade from the Blue Jays, but that doesn't mean he can go completely unnoticed in New York. After the contest, a fan spotted Happ taking the subway back home, and shared his finding on Twitter.

He’s gonna catch that hand foot mouth again riding around on this nasty 4 train! pic.twitter.com/uLBOTJJFkK — John Becker (@Jbnyy224) August 10, 2018

Last month, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard also dealt with the ailment and was forced to miss a start, too.