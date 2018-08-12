White Sox outfielder Adam Engel robbed Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso of a potential three-run homer on Sunday.

Engel almost went over the wall to make his third miraculous save of the week during Chicago's homestand. The Indians were up 9-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Engel's robbery took place.

Watch the insane catch below:

ADAM ENGEL‘S THIRD ROBBERY OF THE HOMESTAND!



Engel also saved two dingers in consecutive games against the Yankees earlier this week.

The centerfielder is only in his second Major League season.

The Sox fell to the Indians 9-7 on Sunday.