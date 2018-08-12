Watch: David Bote's Walk-Off Grand Slam Gives Cubs Win Over Nationals

Cubs third baseman David Bote crushed a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth with two strikes on the count.

By Emily Caron
August 12, 2018

Chicago third baseman David Bote hit a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam Sunday night to give the Cubs a 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Washington led the game 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth. After the Cubs loaded the bases on an error and two batters who were hit by pitches by Nationals reliever Ryan Madson, Bote was down to his final strike when he crushed the next pitch for a walk-off grand slam. 

The hit went soaring past centerfield for the 25-year-old's first career walk-off home run... at any level of baseball.

Watch the game-winning homer below: 

The Nationals wasted a brilliant start from Max Scherzer, who struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in seven superb innings.

